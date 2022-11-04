Australian company presents plan on green hydrogen industry dev't in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Australian Fortescue Future Industries international energy company has prepared a project plan for the production and export of green hydrogen in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The project plan was presented during the second meeting of the commission on renewable energy sources under the chairmanship of Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov.

At the end of the meeting, a draft decision was signed based on the results of the discussions, taking into account comments and suggestions.

Shahbazov noted that as a result of the purposeful economic policy pursued under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the investment attractiveness of the country is at a high level, thanks to which green energy projects are implemented at the expense of foreign investment.

The minister also spoke about the work done by the Commission in the past period and the tasks ahead.

---

