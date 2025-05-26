Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan tie knot to spruce up their border with high-tech e-queue system
Photo: Customs Committee of Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are gearing up to hit the ground running with their border operations by rolling out an electronic queue system for trucks come June 2025. Alongside this, they’re putting their heads together to forge new agreements that will not only boost customs cooperation but also smooth the wheels of trade. This move is a piece of the puzzle in the grand scheme of modernizing border infrastructure, streamlining logistics, and giving a leg up to the burgeoning bilateral trade, which recently hit the jackpot, surpassing $1 billion in early 2025.
