Zambian president commissions Chinese-built modern airport terminal

Zambia launched a modern airport terminal, which has been built by a Chinese company, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The southern African nation launched the second terminal building at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, which will increase the number of passengers from the current two million to four million per year. The project, financed by the Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank), is designed and built by China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation.

The construction works started in 2015. Once completed, the project will also have a hotel, cargo terminal, air traffic control building, rescue and fire station as well as a shopping mall.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said the project is a testimony of the warm bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

Li Jie, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, said the commissioning of the modern terminal signifies a time of harvest for the practical cooperation that has existed between the two countries.

He added that China will continue to support Zambia in its endeavor to improve people's lives and social-economic progress.