ASAN service centers may open in 3 Azerbaijani districts by end-2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

By the end of the year, there are plans to open ASAN service (state agency for public services to Azerbaijani citizens) centers in Azerbaijan’s Kurdamir, Agjabadi and Tovuz districts, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev said.

Mehdiyev made the remark in Baku Dec. 19 at an event dedicated to the registration of the 35 millionth appeal from citizens to ASAN service (state agency for public services to Azerbaijani citizens), Trend reports from the event Dec. 19.

“Recently, ASAN service center has been opened in Shamakhi district,” the chairman said. “The main order of the Azerbaijani president is that ASAN service should cover all Azerbaijani regions as soon as possible.”

There are 16 ASAN service centers in Azerbaijan. Five of them are in Baku, while others are in Sumgait, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala, Masalli, Guba, Mingachevir, Imishli, Sheki and Shamakhi districts. In the regions, mobile services are provided to citizens through 10 ASAN service buses and ASAN service trains.

In addition, two ASAN Kommunal centers are operating in Baku, providing utility services to the population.

