Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan,Nov.7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported 28,216 tons of wine to Russia for a total amount of $70.1 million from January through September 2020, which is 1,890 tons less compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Georgia exported 79,462 tons of ferroalloys worth $79.2 million to Russia. Over the same period last year, 90,829 tons of ferroalloy totaling $98.1 million were exported from Georgia to Russia.

Meanwhile, 53,111 tons of natural, mineral, and aerated waters not containing added sugar, worth $29.7 million were exported from Georgia to Russia. This is 13,989 tons less compared to the same period of 2019.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported 4,600 tons of alcoholic beverages in the amount of $21.8 million to Russia. From January through September 2019, the export of alcoholic beverages from Georgia to Russia amounted to 4,564 tons, totaling $22.3 million.

Georgia exported 19,86 tons of apricots, cherries, peaches, plums, and sloes to Russia in a total amount of $19.3 million from January through September 2020.

From January through September 2020, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $934.6 million, which comprises 11.5 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $308.6 million to the Russian market, which is 12.8 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian exported products worth $626.02 million to the Georgian market, which is 10.9 percent of total imports to Georgia.

