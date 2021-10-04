Volume of Japanese investments in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Japan has invested $7.1 billion in Azerbaijan, during the entire period of cooperation between the two countries, since Azerbaijan gaining its independence, First Deputy Chairman of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Business of Azerbaijan Natig Hasanov said during the Japan-Azerbaijan Investment Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Hasanov, the Azerbaijani side creates all the necessary conditions for increasing investments.

"For each investor, we offer individual investment conditions based on the existing legislative framework. I am sure that in the coming years Japanese businessmen will be able to increase investments in our country, as well as trade in non-oil products," Hasanov said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev