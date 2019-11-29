Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to support dev't of renewables in Kazakhstan

29 November 2019 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Details on expansion of Kazakhstan's subway system revealed
Business 16:45
Internal oil transport tariffs to decrease in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:47
Heads of Central Asian states identify areas of economic co-op in Uzbekistan
Business 14:01
Kazakhstan's SCAT company looks to resume Kazakhstan-Lithuania flights (Exclusive)
Business 13:37
Kazakhstan’s Ozenmunayservis to buy pipes via tender
Tenders 13:27
Russia's IT company to establish JV in Kazakhstan
ICT 12:30
Latest
EBRD implements another transport project in Georgia
Finance 17:22
Iran looks to take advantage of FIFA World Cup in Qatar to attract tourists
Tourism 17:22
Turkey’s foreign trade in October 2019 exceeds $34B
Turkey 17:13
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys stop valves via tender
Tenders 17:11
Kuwait Fund allocates loan of $30 M to Uzbekistan
Business 17:09
UK's Johnson says will keep no-deal Brexit preparations in place
Europe 17:09
Independent MPs also propose to dissolve Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 17:05
2,000 stagnant industrial units in Iran returning to production
Business 17:03
EBRD supports Georgia’s public transport sector
Finance 17:03