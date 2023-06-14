IGB's gas supplies exceed 1 bcm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Currently, over 11,5 million Mwh or more than 1 billion cubic meters have been transported via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) since its launch, the ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend.

The company said that the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis will be connected to IGB at the interconnection point with the Greek national gas transmission operator DESFA.

“Given the realization of the terminal, it is essential for ICGB to provide all potential users with an equal opportunity to book capacity and take full advantage of the synergies between the two gas facilities. For this reason, we will offer quasi-yearly capacity for the first gas year," said ICGB Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas.

They pointed out that the terminal will enable boosting IGB’s capacity.

IGB is the first route for diversified supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria, guaranteeing increased security of supply and diversity of sources, contributing significantly to the competition in the natural gas market, which is a prerequisite for optimized prices for businesses and domestic consumers in the country.

