Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan rebound

Apr.6

By Zeyni Jafarov

The prices of precious metals, except platinum and palladium, grew in Azerbaijan on Apr.6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 16.337 manat or $9.61 (0.56 percent) and made up 2,947.8 manat or $1,734 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.1822 manat or 11 cents (0.43 percent) and amounted to 42.3414 manat ($24.91).

The price of platinum went down by 1.7 manat or $1 (0.08 percent) and equaled to 2,058.53 manat ($1,210.9).

The price of palladium decreased by 13.2175 manat or $7.77 (0.29 percent) and stood at 4,515.0385 manat ($2,665.9).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 71.366 manat or $41.98 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 0.4978 manat or 29 cents (1.2 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 147.713 manat or $86.89 (7.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium grew by 524.2205 manat or $308.36 (13.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 197.098 manat or $115.94 (7.2 percent), silver grew by 17.8922 manat or $10.52 (73.2 percent), platinum surged by 822.936 manat or $484.08 (66.6 percent), while palladium spiked by 800.3175 manat or $470.77 (21.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.6, 2021 2,947.8 42.3414 2,058.53 4,515.0385 Apr.5, 2021 2,931.463 42.1592 2,060.23 4,528.256 Mar.6, 2021 2,876.434 42.8392 1,910.817 3,990.818 Apr.6, 2020 2,750.702 24.4492 1,235.594 3,714.721 Change in a day in man. 16.337 0.1822 -1.7 -13.2175 in % 0.56 0.43 -0.08 -0.29 Change in a month in man. 71.366 -0.4978 147.713 524.2205 in % 2.5 -1.2 7.7 13.1 Change in a year in man. 197.098 17.8922 822.936 800.3175 in % 7.2 73.2 66.6 21.5

