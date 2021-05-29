Apple to delay launch of podcast subscription service until June
Apple Inc is delaying the launch of a podcast subscription service until June after some podcast creators had issues with delays in their shows appearing after uploading them, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Apple in April said it was introducing a service that would let podcast creators charge for their shows, with Apple keeping a 30% commission in the first year of a subscription and thereafter dropping commissions to 15%, similar to its App Store.
The service was originally slated to start this month.
