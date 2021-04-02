Turkmenistan, Russia sign MoU on biological security issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision of biological safety, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The memorandum was signed on April 1, 2021, during a meeting between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

During the meeting with Lavrov, the sides exchanged views on Caspian Sea issues, including preparations for the Sixth Caspian Summit scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan. Security issues, including environmental issues, were discussed.

They also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the political and diplomatic spheres, as well as in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, and considered the possibilities of expanding bilateral contacts in science, education and medicine.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation within regional and international structures, mainly on the platform of the UN, OSCE, CIS and others.

Thus, on April 1, the above-mentioned representatives of Turkmenistan also met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Thus, the parties expressed their support for the development of bilateral relations, including the expansion of trade, economic and investment ties, as well as the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In addition, the effectiveness of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the regions of Russia was noted.

According to the report, during the meeting, the high level of political dialogue between the two states was emphasized, as well as the interest in further expanding cooperation between the governments.

As it was reported earlier, a delegation from Turkmenistan is on a working visit to Russia from March 30 through April 2.

As earlier the Russian Foreign Ministry told Trend, Turkmenistan and Russia are preparing to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the promotion of interregional cooperation, an intergovernmental program of economic cooperation for 2021-2023, an agreement on the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade, and the exchange of documents and information on the customs value of goods transported between Russia and Turkmenistan.

