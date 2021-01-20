Kyrgyzstan increases number of flights to Turkey
From Jan. 21, 2021 Manas International Airport (MIA) OJSC will increase the number of flights on the Istanbul-Bishkek-Istanbul route up to seven times a week, Trend reports citing Kabar.
According to the press service of the company, the flights will be operated by Turkish Airlines. Previously, the airline operated flights on this route 5 times a week.
As of today, Kyrgyzstan has resumed regular flights to Turkey, Russia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as domestic flights to Dzhalal-Abad, Osh, and Batken.
The regular flight to Kuwait is expected to be open in February.
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijani lands is not just victory for Azerbaijan, it is great victory for entire Turkic world - Turkic Council SecGen
20th century has not seen such barbarism, vandalism and destruction, deliberate destruction of cities, villages - President Aliyev
Soviet leadership tried to break will of Azerbaijani people by sending troops to Baku in 1990 - MP (VIDEO)
State share of Uzbekistan’s enterprise on production of asphalt concrete mixtures sold via electronic auction
French media reported second Karabakh War only from Armenia's viewpoint - famous photojournalist (PHOTO)