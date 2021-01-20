Kyrgyzstan increases number of flights to Turkey

From Jan. 21, 2021 Manas International Airport (MIA) OJSC will increase the number of flights on the Istanbul-Bishkek-Istanbul route up to seven times a week, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the company, the flights will be operated by Turkish Airlines. Previously, the airline operated flights on this route 5 times a week.

As of today, Kyrgyzstan has resumed regular flights to Turkey, Russia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as domestic flights to Dzhalal-Abad, Osh, and Batken.

The regular flight to Kuwait is expected to be open in February.