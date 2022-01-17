First regular bus trips to Azerbaijani's liberated lands may be launched soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The first regular bus trips to the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation are expected to be launched from January 24, 2022, Trend reports on Jan. 17.

The bus trips will be organized to Shusha and Aghdam cities.

The Baku - Shusha - Baku, Ahmadbayli (Fuzuli) - Shusha - Ahmadbayli, Baku - Aghdam - Baku and Barda - Aghdam – Barda bus trips are also planned to be launched.

Moreover, online ticket sale for the abovementioned routes is envisaged.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev