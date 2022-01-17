First regular bus trips to Azerbaijani's liberated lands may be launched soon
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The first regular bus trips to the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation are expected to be launched from January 24, 2022, Trend reports on Jan. 17.
The bus trips will be organized to Shusha and Aghdam cities.
The Baku - Shusha - Baku, Ahmadbayli (Fuzuli) - Shusha - Ahmadbayli, Baku - Aghdam - Baku and Barda - Aghdam – Barda bus trips are also planned to be launched.
Moreover, online ticket sale for the abovementioned routes is envisaged.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev meets in video format with Speaker of Parliament of Montenegro Aleksa Bečić (PHOTO)
Sale of currency at weekly auctions of Central Bank of Azerbaijan has no impact on Eurobonds - Gazprombank