BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The US hopes to strengthen cooperation with Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

This is stated in the congratulatory letter of President of the United States of America Joseph Biden addressed to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the international Novruz holiday.

"We look forward to strengthening cooperation, building on the solid foundation of our relations and continuing to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries of Central Asia and the whole world," the letter of the US President says.

He noted that cultural partnership is the cornerstone of US-Turkmen relations, and the US highly honors the rich cultural heritage of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, Biden noted that the US is grateful for the bilateral relations that have been built over the years, and for more than thirty years of partnership in various areas - from cultural exchange to solving the problem of climate change.