Azerbaijan records growth in number of tourists from Uzbekistan in April 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The number of tourists from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan amounted to 3,300 in April 2023, Trend reports via the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan, in the reporting period, has registered a twofold increase in the volume of tourists from Uzbekistan, compared to the figure for April 2022 (1,400 tourists).

It should be noted that over the past few years, Azerbaijan has been of great interest to tourists from Uzbekistan.

In March 2023, a total of 3,100 tourists from Uzbekistan visited Azerbaijan, which constitutes a threefold increase, compared to the figure for March 2022 (971 tourists).

In 2022, the number of people visiting Azerbaijan from Uzbekistan amounted to 25,920 - a six-fold increase, compared to 2021 (3,959 people). During the reporting period, Uzbekistan ranked 11th regarding the number of visitors coming to Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, overall some 154,233 foreigners came to Azerbaijan for tourism purposes, increasing by 83 percent, compared to the same period last year – 84,402.

From January through April 2023, about 523,305 tourists visited Azerbaijan— an increase of 58 percent, compared to the reporting period in 2022 (330,679 tourists).