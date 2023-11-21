Saneg's CEO names projects for boosting Uzbekistan’s gas production volume (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Saneg plans to launch six additional modular compressor stations at the Karim and Pirnazar gas fields in Uzbekistan, which will allow increasing gas production up to 4 million cubic meters per day, Tulkin Yusupov, Chief Executive Officer at Saneg, one of Uzbekistan’s largest oil and gas companies, told Trend.

"Saneg is actively implementing technologies to increase gas production by introducing booster compressor units of the latest generation. Thus, by the end of the first half of 2023, installations at the Chuvama and Northern Maimanak fields were successfully launched. According to the production volume of the two facilities alone, compressor stations allowed for an increase of more than 40 percent of gas production," Yusupov said.

The CEO noted that the company plans to increase production to almost 3 billion cubic meters of gas, mainly due to the development of the Bukhara-Khiva oil and gas region of the country.

Regarding the main strategies and measures implemented by the company, Yusupov stressed that Saneg is actively engaged in the modernization of wellhead, downhole equipment and product collection systems.

"To improve the efficiency of wells, small-sized compressor units were put into operation, which made it possible to increase production and shorten the repair period of wells subject to flooding, as well as turn an ordinary well into a high-yield one," he said.

Further speaking, the company representative added that in order to intensify production, activities are being carried out in the development of chemical compositions that allow processing wells to effectively combat corrosion, flooding, as well as improve the properties of the formation.

"Thus, a significant increase in production was obtained due to the drilling of new wells at the Shimoliy Maimanok field of Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region. The initial flow rates of wells exceeded 300,000 cubic meters per day of stable gas flow rate when starting the well in the collection system," the CEO explained.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has produced 35.1 billion cubic meters of gas from January through September 2023.

As per Uzbekistan’s State Statistics Committee, the decline in natural gas production accelerated as the recorded number reflects an 11.43 percent or a 3.6 billion cubic meters decrease compared to the same period last year.