Tehran-Ankara train launched

8 August 2019 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug.8

Trend:

Iran has launched Tehran – Ankara train on Wednesday night in an inauguration ceremony attended by managing director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Saeed Rasouli and Turkish ambassador.

The train is scheduled to depart Tehran every Wednesday on 21:50 while it would arrive at Ankara on Saturdays at 07:45. The ticket costs 7,692,500 rials (about $183) and the travel duration is 60 hours, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

Following the negotiations between managing director of Iran Railways (RAI) and his Turkish counterpart, Tehran – Ankara train has been launched.

Previously Tehran- Van train started rolling in June 24, Tehran – Ankara train would continue its route via this track, where passengers arrive at Van lake quay and then transferred by ship to Turkish train heading to Ankara.

