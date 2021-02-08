Iran to limit IAEA's access to its nuclear plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

Trend:

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency about the country's actions to reduce its commitments and limit IAEA 's access, said Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports via IRNA.

The official indicated that the IAEA's access to Iran's nuclear facilities would be limited based on a parliament law.

Iran's parliament has approved the Strategic Act to Revoke Sanctions that aims to force the West to return to full compliance under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The law includes a slew of measures, including limiting inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), increasing Iran’s enrichment of uranium, and revitalizing the Fordow plant.

"If the other side would return to their commitments we would return to ours, this would depend on the other side," he said.

"if they want to continue on their past path, Iran will act based on the parliament's law and available time table," he said.

"What is important for us is effective implementation of the JCPOA, although there have been consistent contacts between sides," Khatibzadeh added.

"The JCPOA joint commission meeting will be held in March, if the health protocol for COVID-19 allows it," said the official.