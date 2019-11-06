3 killed in terror attack in NW Pakistan

A terrorist attack on a vehicle of security forces in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday left three people dead, including two security personnel, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

District Police Officer of Dera Ismail Khan district of the province Dilawar Bangash said that two terrorists armed with automatic guns opened fire at the personnel of Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, in the Bacha Abad area of the district.

Two security personnel were killed and two others injured, while the driver of a passing-by rickshaw was also killed in the attack, the officer said.

The terrorists riding on a motorcycle managed to escape from the site after the firing.

The wounded personnel were shifted to a nearby military hospital where they are reportedly in a stable condition.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

Earlier in the day, security forces killed three terrorists in southwestern Balochistan province when they were trying to transfer an explosive-laden vehicle to the provincial capital of Quetta.

