Jordan has asked US to help Lebanon overcome its crises

Jordan's foreign minister has informed his Lebanese counterpart that the Jordanian delegation has asked senior US officials during a recent visit to Washington to help Lebanon overcome its crises and get out of its ordeal, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The minister reaffirmed Jordan’s King Abdullah II’s decision to support Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Abdullah Bouhabib, received a phone call from his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, congratulating him on his new position, wishing him success in his ministerial duties.

The Jordanian minister emphasized his country’s support for Lebanon and the cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The energy ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon have approved a roadmap to supply natural gas to Lebanon amid its ongoing fuel and electricity crisis, Reuters reported last Wednesday.