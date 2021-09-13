One dead in SE France helicopter crash

One person was killed after a civil security helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon near the town of Villard-de-Lans in Isere, southeast France, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I extend my condolences to the family and colleagues of the civil protection mechanic who died in a helicopter with 5 people on board," said the minister on Twitter.

The EC145 helicopter, on the way to the aid of an injured mountain biker, crashed shortly before 4:30 p.m. local time (2:30 GMT), reported BFM TV.

The reason for the crash is still unknown, and rescue operations are underway, according to the report.