Estonian president tests positive for COVID-19

Estonian President Alar Karis said on Thursday that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I took a PCR COVID test yesterday that turned out to be positive," Karis wrote on his social media account.

"I will self-isolate until recovery, and will continue work virtually using e-Estonia solutions. I have mild cold-like symptoms, but I feel fine overall. I have been vaccinated three times. Stay healthy!" said Karis.

Karis said people he had been in contact with during the past few days had been informed of his positive PCR test result.

He called on people to "take care of yourselves, and follow all precautions to avoid being infected."

Karis took the oath of office as president of Estonia in October 2021.