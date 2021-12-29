International essay completion results on N.Ganjavi 880th anniversary announced

The results of International Essay Competition “Nizami-poet for all humanity”, initiated by the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, (ICYF-ERC) were announced. According to the essay competition, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker, about 150 young people from more about 10 member-countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), submitted their essays to the jury of experts, contained information about the poetry and philosophy of Nizami Ganjavi.

According to the jury of experts’ evaluation, the winners were announced followingly. 1st place Otabek Narimonov (Uzbekistan), 2nd Gulchexra Saidova (Uzbekistan) and 3rd place was won by Rizky Citra Anugerah (Indonesia). Also, two participants from Pakistan received special prizes.

It should be noted that, events, dedicated to the Nizami Ganjavi’s 880th anniversary were held in some countries of the world with the organization and partnership of the ICYF-ERC. Main goals of such events are to contribute to the establishment of cultural relationships between peoples, getting information about the cultures by the youth and dissemination of Nizami’s heritage in Islamic domain.