Seven killed in traffic accident in Tyva

Seven people, including three children, died in a traffic accident in Siberia's Tyva Republic, a spokesperson for Russia’s traffic police told TASS on Thursday, Trend reports.

"The driver of a Toyota Camry car swerved into the oncoming lane to ram a Lada Priora. The accident occurred at the 20th kilometer of the Kyzyl-Erzin highway. Both drivers and five Lada Priora passengers, including three children, died instantly. One more Lada passenger was taken to hospital in grave condition," the interlocutor said.

Investigation is underway.

