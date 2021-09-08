Russia records 18,024 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 18,024 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,065,904 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.26%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,430 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 673 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 496 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 471 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 465 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 555,810 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.