Turkey reports record daily high of 44,756 COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday reported the highest daily count of 44,756 COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the new cases, 1,483 are symptomatic patients, and the total infections in the country reached 3,445,052.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 186 to 32,078, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,082,676 after 23,214 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,231 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 249,126 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 39,319,889.

Turkey started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 9,530,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.