Erdogan, Zelenskyy discuss grain exports, Ukraine ports over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have discussed the need to unblock Ukraine's ports and resume its grain exports, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing events in Ukraine and the establishment of safe corridors for grain exports in the Black Sea in a phone call Monday, according to a statement released by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

President Erdogan said their greatest wish is for peace to come to Ukraine. He added that Türkiye continues to work on a plan, prepared by the U.N., for the delivery of Ukraine's grain products to the global market.

He emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis and that the negotiating table should be kept open to that end.

He added that they were ready to offer all kinds of support, including facilitation and mediation.