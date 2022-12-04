House explosion in Türkiye injures four (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. An explosion occurred on the first floor of a six-story residential building in the Akçakale District of the Turkish city of Şanlıurfa, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Workshops were located on the ground floor of the building, where the explosion occurred. The blast wave partially collapsed the ceilings in the building. As a result of the blast, windows flew out in neighboring houses, and cars parked on the street were damaged.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.