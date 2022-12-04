Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

House explosion in Türkiye injures four (PHOTO)

Türkiye Materials 4 December 2022 12:23 (UTC +04:00)
House explosion in Türkiye injures four (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. An explosion occurred on the first floor of a six-story residential building in the Akçakale District of the Turkish city of Şanlıurfa, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Workshops were located on the ground floor of the building, where the explosion occurred. The blast wave partially collapsed the ceilings in the building. As a result of the blast, windows flew out in neighboring houses, and cars parked on the street were damaged.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

House explosion in Türkiye injures four (PHOTO)
House explosion in Türkiye injures four (PHOTO)
House explosion in Türkiye injures four (PHOTO)
House explosion in Türkiye injures four (PHOTO)
House explosion in Türkiye injures four (PHOTO)
House explosion in Türkiye injures four (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more