Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to call his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts - Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky - on Wednesday, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Our president plans to speak to Putin and Zelensky on the phone tomorrow," he said on the NTV television channel.

According to Kalin, Erdogan intends to focus on solutions to the Ukraine crisis in conversations with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.