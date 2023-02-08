Türkiye publishes Erdogan’s order on declaring state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's order to declare a state of emergency in 10 provinces of Türkiye affected by the earthquake has been published in the official newspaper of Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to the order, in the Turkish provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmarash, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Shanliurfa, starting from 01:00 on February 8, a state of emergency is declared for a period of 3 months.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,894 people were killed, 34,810 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.