Turkish MUSIAD to make every effort to rebuild earthquake-affected cities – president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Turkish Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) will do everything possible to rebuild earthquake-affected cities and bring life back to normal, MUSIAD President Mahmut Asmali said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

He noted that activities in quake-hit Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Malatya, and other Turkish provinces are going on without interruption. There are mobile kitchens in the disaster area, which allow MUSIAD volunteers to hand out hot meals for the quake victims. The Association will soon hand over a food facility that will serve 5,000 people a day.

Speaking of the container town to be set up in Elbistan of Kahramanmaras province, Asmali added that MUSIAD is actively working in this area jointly with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

Following the support by MUSIAD Karlsruhe and MUSIAD Paris, the establishment of a field Hatay hospital is in progress.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.