Türkiye maintains hope for peace in Ukraine - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism about a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reaffirming Türkiye's ongoing support for efforts to bring about peace, Trend reports.

“We have not lost hope for peace. We don’t want to lose it. Recently, we learned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is open to negotiations. We welcome the messages from US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. We, Türkiye, are ready to contribute. That’s why we have not lost hope,” Erdogan stated.

Additionally, the Turkish president addressed US President Donald Trump's proposal concerning the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that there is nothing from Türkiye's side that warrants further attention or discussion.

It is worth noting that Trump previously suggested the possibility of long-term US control over the Gaza Strip as a strategy to secure peace in the Middle East. He also proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to other countries in the region and indicated his willingness to send US troops to Gaza if necessary.