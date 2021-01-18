Amazon to open two new hubs in Italy this year

Amazon will open two new logistics centres in Italy this year, investing over 230 million euros ($278 million), the world’s largest online retailer said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

With the two new hubs- a distribution centre in the north-western city of Novara and a fulfilment centre close to the city of Modena - Amazon will create 1,100 new jobs in the coming three years.

“Amazon continues to expand its logistics network in order to satisfy the growing demand of clients, widen product selections and support those small and medium enterprises that have decided to sell their products using Amazon logistics,” the group said in a statement.

Amazon has already invested 5.8 billion euros in Italy, since first starting operations 10 years ago. It employs 8,500 people in the country.