Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways changes Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flight schedule

23 July 2019 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways has changed the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flight schedule in connection with the restrictions in the Georgian airspace, Trend reports on July 23 referring to Buta Airways’ official Facebook page.

In early August, flights will be operated in accordance with the following schedule:

August 3-9 (local time):

J2 9223 (Baku-Tbilisi) – Departure: 11:10 (GMT+4), Arrival: 12:20

J2 9223 (Tbilisi-Baku) – Departure: 13:20 (GMT+4), Arrival: 14:30

August 3-5 (local time):

J2 9225 (Baku-Tbilisi) – Departure: 23:10, Arrival: 00:20

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-China ties developing at high level
Politics 18:16
Turkish, Italian volleyball teams win at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 18:05
Sales of Georgian wine on Polish market grow by 20% annually
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijani national team wins 6 gold medals at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 17:49
Emerson completes its $48 million contract for Shah Deniz 2
Oil&Gas 17:45
Georgia plans to reduce share of domestic borrowing
Economy 17:12
Latest
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-China ties developing at high level
Politics 18:16
EBRD talks spheres of interest in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 18:16
Turkish, Italian volleyball teams win at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 18:05
Sales of Georgian wine on Polish market grow by 20% annually
Economy 18:03
Inflation rate reaches 40% in Iran
Economy 18:01
Iran ready to construct Shalamcheh-Basra railway
Economy 17:57
Azerbaijani national team wins 6 gold medals at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 17:49
Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now
Other News 17:48
Emerson completes its $48 million contract for Shah Deniz 2
Oil&Gas 17:45