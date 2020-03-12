Bringing international master of science degree to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Bringing an international master of science degree to Azerbaijan.

Building computer science and data analytics capacity in Azerbaijan;

Providing access to the George Washington University Master’s Degree for Azerbaijani students;

Initiating close cooperation between ADA University and the George Washington University

BP and its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, PETRONAS, Chevron, LUKOIL, NICO, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, SGC, ITOCHU, ONGC, TOTAL, Eni, and ADA University today announced the launch of a new programme on Master of Science in Computer Science and Data Analytics. The project will be implemented in close cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

This is a dual programme jointly developed by ADA University of Azerbaijan and the George Washington University of the US. The graduates from the programme will receive degrees from both universities.

Gary Jones, BP’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said: “ We are very pleased to help ADA University join their expertise with one of the leading international universities – the George Washington University, to launch a new Master’s Degree programme in an area so much in demand in the country. This is a programme which for the first time in Azerbaijan will award a scientific degree on computer science and data analytics.

“Some years ago BP and its co-venturers supported the establishment of the Centre for Data Analytics Research (CeDAR) at ADA University. We did this to help the university initiate locally the development of a new industry sector which would require high quality data analytics professionals, scientists and engineers. We hope the new Master’s Degree programme, which BP and its co-venturers will fund, will be an enabler to boost capacity-building in data analytics.”

The programme offers studies extending to five-semesters of which three semesters will take place in Baku and two semesters in Washington DC. The overseas studies will take place at the world class facilities of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) of the George Washington University.

All participants in the programme will receive full funding to cover their tuition fees and other expenses.

The value of the project is around 6 million AZN of which around 3,4 million AZN will be funded by BP and its co-venturers in the BP-operated projects.

The programme classes will start in the academic year 2020.

Over the past 27 years BP ant its co-venturers have supported a large number of major social investment projects. These have included educational and capacity-building programmes, building skills and capabilities in local communities, improving access to social infrastructure in communities, supporting local enterprises through provision of access to finance and training, support for cultural legacy and sport, as well as technical assistance to public institutions.

In 2019, BP and the co-venturers in BP-operated joint ventures spent $3 million in Azerbaijan on social investment projects.

For more information about BP and co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit BP Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

