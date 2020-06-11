AZAL talks about new rules for passenger flights during pandemic (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Economy 11 June 2020 17:26 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

New rules for passenger transportation to be implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic have been developed in Azerbaijan.

According to them, the following measures are introduced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport for departing passengers:

- Only departing passengers are allowed to enter the airport terminal building;

- Before entering the terminal building, passengers undergo a general disinfection procedure through special equipment - a disinfecting corridor;

- Passengers should wear medical face masks in the terminal building. In the absence of medical face masks, airport personnel shall give them to passengers;

- At the entrance to the terminal, passengers’ body temperature will be measured; they will be denied boarding if their temperature hits 37.5 degrees Celsius;

- Security screening procedures will be conducted subject to maintenance of social distance. For this, there are special signs in the terminal;

- Check-in queues are controlled by the specially designated airport personnel. You can check-in using self-service check-in kiosks (for “AZAL” and “Buta Airways” flights). In such a case, baggage can be handed over to an agent at the Bag Drop counter. To avoid queues, the airline recommends to check-in online on the website or through the mobile application. After drop-off, passengers' baggage is disinfected and marked with a corresponding sticker;

- Duty Free shops and restaurants will operate in the departure area (after passing through customs and border control) subject to the conditions and requirements of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers;

- Passengers are boarded starting from last rows of aircraft and moving forwards.

The following measures are introduced in the aircraft cabin:

- When entering the aircraft, the crew offers passengers a personal protective equipment kit - medical masks, disposable gloves and a disinfecting gel (sanitizer);

- It is not allowed to walk around the cabin during a flight, except for going to toilets;

- In order to minimize contact with the crew in the time of pandemic, passengers are offered on-board meals in sealed packaging with disposable tableware during a flight. Business class and VIP passengers are offered cards with pre-set four types of meals which will also be served in sealed packaging. Passengers will not be given pillows, blankets, tablets and other accessories, except for disposable headphones;

- If during a flight any of the passengers exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, in order to minimize his/her contact with other passengers, he/she will be isolated in the rear of the aircraft cabin. A separate flight attendant will be assigned for his/her care.

Upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the following measures are introduced:

- all arriving passengers must follow the instructions of the airport personnel who will send passengers to measure their body temperature and undergo special tests in turn;

- if signs of illness are detected, passenger is taken in a special car to the appropriate medical facility. In this case, a border officer is called to conduct border control using mobile equipment;

- Passengers tested negative can approach border control desks following the floor stickers to maintain social distance;

- baggage of arriving passengers is disinfected and marked with a special sticker;

- People can wait to meet the arriving passengers from the street side of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport terminal complex.

It should be noted that as part of preventive work, disinfection is regularly carried out at all terminals of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and on board aircraft. A sufficient number of closed bins are located at the airport for the disposal of used masks and other personal protective equipment.

On-board meals are provided by employees in accordance with all sanitary standards; all single use devices are disposed of.

HEPA air filters in the cabin of “AZAL” and “Buta Airways” aircraft are replaced at increased frequency.

“Azerbaijan Airlines” urges passengers to treat all requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters to combat COVID-19, as well as those of the World Health Organization, with utmost importance.

In turn, the personnel of the airline and the airport will do everything in their power to make your flight as comfortable and safe as possible.

Average monthly salary grows in Azerbaijan
Average monthly salary grows in Azerbaijan
EBRD issues secured loan to Azerbaijan's Akabe LLC
EBRD issues secured loan to Azerbaijan's Akabe LLC
Uzbekistan's economy recovering, says Central Bank
Uzbekistan's economy recovering, says Central Bank
