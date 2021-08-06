Alat Free Economic Zone aims to attract new technologies to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Alat Free Economic Zone is aimed at attracting new technologies to Azerbaijan, developing the country's investment potential, Trend reports on Aug. 6 referring to chairman of the board of the authorized structure of the Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov.

“The regulatory framework of the free economic zone envisages protection of interests of all participants in economic activity,” Alasgarov added.

"Investors and legal entities will be fully exempt from taxes and payments, customs duties, taxes on employees' salaries," chairman said.

“The Azerbaijani side will provide the entire infrastructure of the Alat free economic zone, which is necessary for conducting effective activity, namely, roads, water supply, office premises, etc.," he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev