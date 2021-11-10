Azerbaijani state budget eyes increase of spending on strengthening of armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 envisages increasing funds for further strengthening of the country’s armed forces, the Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remark during discussion of the bill "On state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship on Nov. 10.

According to the minister, expenses of the wage fund for military personnel serving in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] were increased by 761 million manat ($447.6 million).

"For this purpose, it’s envisaged to allocate 15 percent of the 2022 state budget spending - 4.49 billion manat ($2.64 billion)," he added.