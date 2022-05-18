Azerbaijan eyes to sign lot of agreements with Israeli investors - Agrarian Science and Innovation Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. A large number of agreements are expected to be signed in Azerbaijan with Israeli investors, Director of the Agrarian Science and Innovation Center under the Ministry of Agriculture Akbar Abbasov told reporters after the Azerbaijan-Israel business forum, Trend reports.

According to Abbasov, at the business forum, Israeli enterprises were familiarized with the investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

He added that after the business meetings, a large number of agreements are expected to be signed between Israeli investors and representatives of the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan-Israel business forum was held on May 18 with the participation of Israeli companies involved in irrigation, animal husbandry, and other sectors of agriculture.