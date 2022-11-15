Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan works on digitalization in labor relations – official

Economy Materials 15 November 2022 13:27 (UTC +04:00)
State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan works on digitalization in labor relations – official

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan’s State Agency Service works on digitalization in the field of labor relations, as told by the chairman of the state service’s board, Mustafa Abbasbeyli.

He said that the state agency is aimed at digitalizing the field of labor relations not only between large enterprises and employees but also between small businesses and their employees.

"Our purpose is to create new means of labor relations and to use innovative methods of interaction," added Abbasbeyli.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more