Minister notes increase in Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Intergovernmental Commission plays an important role in determining promising areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 19-th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission, Trend reports.

"I am confident that this meeting will give impetus to our cooperation," he said.

He noted that currently Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are participating in a number of projects.

He added that the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are strengthening thanks to the political will of the heads of the two countries.

The energy minister went on to say that during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan in August 2022, a comprehensive program for the development of collaboration for 2022-2026 was signed, which will become a roadmap for the cooperation between the two countries.

Noting the importance of trade relations, the minister said that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increased by more than 4.4 times and reached $598 million.

Furthermore, Shahbazov touched on the issue of cooperation in the field of transportation. He also noted the critically important significance of the transport cooperation between the two countries, adding that Baku is ready to support it as part of the existing routes.

Speaking about the energy field, Shahbazov noted the significance of the five-year agreement signed between the national oil and gas companies of the countries - SOCAR and KazMunayGas. He also spoke about green energy, adding that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are efficiently exchanging experience in this field.

He concluded by noting Azerbaijan's readiness to cooperate with companies from Kazakhstan, both in the field of traditional and renewable energy.