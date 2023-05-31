Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

bp almost completes appraisal well at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block

Economy Materials 31 May 2023 11:47 (UTC +04:00)
bp almost completes appraisal well at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. bp has almost completed drilling an appraisal well for the deep gas project at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Vice President for Communications and External Relations of BP in the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told the reporters on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the data is being interpreted at the moment.

"As for deep, we started drilling an appraisal well of gas in January. We can say that the drilling is almost completed. I hope that information will be provided in the future," Aslanbayli added.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more