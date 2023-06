BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Energy UAE Musabbe Al Kaabi held a meeting, Trend reports citing Parviz Shahbazov’s publication in Twitter.

“We had fruitful discussions with Musabbe Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati company Mubadala Energy, on strengthening our energy partnership through Masdar and ADNOC, as well as new investment opportunities,” the minister wrote.