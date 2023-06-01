Azerbaijan - one of UK's main partners in dev't of renewable energy, Emma Nicholson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The UK is the main sponsor of the roadmap for the development of offshore wind energy in Azerbaijan, a joint project with the World Bank, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy, Baroness Emma Nicholson said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"The UK and Azerbaijan have established a strong partnership for more than 30 years. Now we are focusing more and more on green energy," she said.

She also spoke about numerous events related to green energy, including the visit of the delegation headed by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan to the UK, the events of the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, the publications on green energy in Azerbaijan, as well as capacity building personnel in the energy sector.

"The UK will continue to support Azerbaijan in the development of renewable energy," she noted.

Baku hosts the 28th International Exhibition on Caspian Oil and Gas, the 11th International Exhibition on Energy and Renewable Energy Sources and the 20th International Exhibition on Transport, Transit and Logistics from May 31 through June 3.