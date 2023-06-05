Foreign banks should be investment banks in order to work in Azerbaijan - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. It is important that foreign banks wishing to work in Azerbaijan should be investment banks, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

He noted that there are currently a sufficient number of banks providing consumer loans in Azerbaijan.

"A total of 24 of our banks work in this area. The support of small and medium-sized businesses, and the presence of corporate and investment banks are also very important," he said.