PwC Azerbaijan and the State Tax Service Collaborate to Drive Tax Education through All-Republic Olympiad (PHOTO)

PwC Azerbaijan proudly announces the successful conclusion of the All-Republic Olympiad on "Taxes," held in partnership with the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy. This esteemed event, held in honour of the visionary leader Heydar Aliyev, brought together students from various higher education institutions, fostering a deep understanding of taxation and sparking increased interest in this field, in alignment with the spirit of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev."

From June 2nd to 4th, the final round unfolded at the administrative building of the Educational Center of the State Tax Service in Shamakhi. Over 100 students representing 20 universities participated in this exhilarating competition.

Gunel Sadiyeva, Tax Services Director at PwC Azerbaijan, moderated panel discussions featuring esteemed experts in the field. Farid Isayev, advisor to the head of the State Tax Service, Aytan Karimova, Head of the Service's Human Resources Department, and Rashad Abbasov, Tax Director of Negsol Holding, shared their success stories and engaged in vibrant dialogues with the audience, shedding light on the modern approach to the tax industry.

We held the first-ever Tax Case Competition in Azerbaijan, moderated by our Tax Manager, Rufat Shabazov. The competition highlighted students' tax expertise and problem-solving skills. We awarded exclusive branded gifts from PwC to the top 10 participants.

The final day of the Olympiad marked the culmination of the event, as students undertook an exam comprising meticulously crafted test questions reflecting the intricacies of the tax system and legislation. Conducted in two shifts, the 90-minute examination enabled students to showcase their knowledge and skills in the realm of taxation. Museyib Guliyev, a student from Khazar University, secured the prestigious first-place position, while Nail Mustafazade and Nijat Mammadli, students from Nakhchivan State University, earned well-deserved second and third places, respectively.

The winners were honoured with prizes and certificates, along with the opportunity to participate in internship programs organised jointly by the State Tax Service and "PwC Azerbaijan." These internships will grant them valuable hands-on experience and provide a glimpse into the promising career prospects within the taxation field.

PwC Azerbaijan is proud to be part of a future-driven initiative that aims to instil tax knowledge among higher education students in honour of The Year of Heydar Aliyev. As a firm committed to nurturing talent and supporting the next generation of tax professionals, we are excited to contribute to this impactful event, fostering knowledge exchange and inspiring young minds in the field of taxation.