ADB to prepare roadmap under Partnership Strategy with Azerbaijan for 2024-2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Public-Private Partnerships Office of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will prepare a road map for public-private partnerships under the Partnership Strategy for 2024-2028, Trend reports via the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the service, this issue was discussed at a meeting with an ADB delegation.

Moreover, issues of effective planning and implementation of public procurement, plans for public procurement through a single internet portal, and the possibility of participating in a tender were discussed. Issues of cooperation with ADB in the areas of increasing human resources and institutional capacity in the field of quality infrastructure were also touched upon.

As of early May 2023, ADB has committed 67 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $3.7 billion to Azerbaijan. Cumulative loan disbursements to Azerbaijan amount to $3.96 billion. These were financed by regular and concessional ordinary capital resources. ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Azerbaijan includes one loan and one sovereign guarantee worth $565.2 million.

Besides, recently, the ADB Presidium has approved a loan of up to 34 million manat ($19.9 million) for the Azerbaijani Bank Respublika OJSC in order to increase access to loans for women and borrowers working in the field of production, processing and trade in agriculture of Azerbaijan.