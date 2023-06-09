World Entrepreneur Of The Year Unveiled in Monaco (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Dorris Hsu, the Chairperson and CEO of GlobalWafers, has been announced the winner of this year’s ‘EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year’ award. GlobalWafers is an independent semiconductor wafer company from Taiwan. It is the world’s third-largest wafer manufacturer, specializing in silicon wafer production at 17 sites across nine nations on three continents. She was unveiled as this year’s winner at a special ceremony held in Monaco.

Entrepreneurs who have won their respective national ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year’ competitions come together in Monaco to see who will be named the world winner. To select a winner, a diverse panel of independent judges — entrepreneurs themselves — have assessed the achievements of each competitor in the Class of 2023 against four criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact.

Azerbaijan was represented by the winner of ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023’ award Seymur Mammadov, the CEO of Azerbaijani high-tech company Simbrella. The company has gained recognition in the developing world thanks to its mission to improve the quality of life for unbanked populations in Asia, Latin America and Africa through access to financial instruments and microloans.

Speaking at the ceremony in Monaco Seymur Mammadov said: “Given today’s economic challenges and major societal shifts, programs like ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year’ are needed more than ever to support innovators who think differently and risk boldly to create new solutions and drive growth. These brave and inspirational individuals - entrepreneurs - are answering the call to address global sustainability, diversity and inclusion and overcome economic disparities”.

‘EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year’ event brings together visionary founders, CEOs and business leaders from around the world in the ultimate global competition for entrepreneurs. This annual event held in Monaco is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of intrepid leaders whose vision and innovation are transforming the world for the better.