Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to swap extra transport permits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed the exchange of additional forms of bilateral permits for 2023 and the quota of types of permits to be exchanged in 2024, Trend reports.

The corresponding agreement was reached at the online meeting of the Uzbek-Azerbaijani joint commission on international road transport.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the current state of international road transport between the two states, the problems faced by the national carriers of the two countries and ways to solve them, and revised the quota for the deduction of permit forms.

Moreover, three types of permits (transit, bilateral, and trilateral) will be introduced between the countries starting in 2024.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached $188 million in the first six months of 2023, which is 63 percent more than in the same period last year.

Furthermore, the two countries plan to create a joint investment fund and increase trade turnover to $1 billion over the next few years.

As of today, five projects totaling $700 million, including the development of logistics and transportation infrastructure, are also being implemented between the countries.