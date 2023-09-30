Azerbaijan unveils commissioning timeline for solar power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Garadagh solar power station will be put into operation next month, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum in Baku.

"The largest solar power station in the South Caucasus will be commissioned in October. This is a 230 MW solar power station built by investors. We strive to rely heavily on foreign direct investments in the construction of renewable energy facilities," he said.

He noted that currently, only 17 percent of the installed energy capacity in Azerbaijan is renewable.

"We plan to increase this capacity to 30 percent by 2030, and I sincerely believe that we will even exceed that. We have signed memorandums that envisage the deployment of just under 30 GW of renewable energy capacities. Currently, the total installed capacity is 8 GW," he added.

The agreement for the Garadagh solar power plant project with a capacity of 230 MW was signed in January 2020. The implementation of this project in partnership with Masdar will reduce CO2 emissions by two thousand tons per year and provide electricity to 110,000 residential homes.